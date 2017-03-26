Jessica-Anne Stoudemire, Ryan Kelly to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Stoudemire of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica-Anne Anthony Stoudemire, to Ryan John Kelly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald R. Kelly of Lexington.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Winthrop University. She is employed as an accountant with BlueCross and BlueShield of South Carolina in Columbia.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Lexington, attended the University of South Carolina Aiken. He is a systems engineer and a partner with CenterNet, LLC.
A May wedding is planned in Columbia.
