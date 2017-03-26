Eryn Blakeslee, Daniel Ellzey marry

Eryn Elizabeth Blakeslee and George Daniel Ellzey II were married March 18 at 6 o’clock in the evening at DeBordieu Club in Georgetown. The Rev. Dr. James I. St. John officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at DeBordieu Clubhouse.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lawrence Blakeslee of Bonneau, formerly of Columbia. A graduate of Richland Northeast High School and the University of South Carolina, she is a senior account executive at WorkPlace Solutions in Columbia.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Daniel Ellzey of Columbia. A graduate of Heathwood Hall and Clemson University, he is a managing partner with Mosquito Free Yards for the Columbia and Grand Strand territories.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Meredith Blakeslee Wilson, the bride’s sister, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Caroline Ellzey Jones and Taylor Ellzey Babcock, sisters of the groom. Jane Broughton Babcock served as junior bridesmaid, and flower girls were Mills Taylor Babcock and Margot Temple Wilson, nieces of the bride and groom.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Larkin Barmore Ellzey, brother of the groom, and Graydon Charles Joseph Blakeslee, brother of the bride. William Andrew Babcock, Richard Abner Jones III and Christopher Temple Wilson served as ushers. Ring bearers were Richard Abner Jones IV and James Atlee Wilson, nephews of the bride and groom.
After their honeymoon to Maui, the couple will reside in Columbia.
