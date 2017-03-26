Amber Bryant, Thad Ott marry

Laura Amber Bryant of Orangeburg and William Thad Ott of Mount Pleasant were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. March 25 at the Daniel Island Club.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Robert Bryant Jr. of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Nita Buhler Haynes of Orangeburg, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Conley of Elloree, and Mrs. Mary Jeter Bryant and the late Mr. James Robert Bryant Sr. of Orangeburg. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree, and she is employed as an insurance agent by Robert Bryant and Son, Inc.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Lewis Ott Jr. of Mount Pleasant. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Amos Johnson and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Lewis Ott Sr., all of Charleston. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with bachelor’s degree. He is employed as director of construction with Wishrock Housing Partners and Investment Group.
The Rev. William Neal Harper preformed the ceremony.
The bride was escorted by her father. Alexandra Madison Cebry served as maid of honor; Louise Wannamaker Gregory served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Madison Parker Bedenbaugh, cousin of the bride; Alyssa Katheryn Bryant; Anna Conley James; Ashley Marie Dixon, cousin of the bride; Jacquelyn Elizabeth Bryant; and Elizabeth Hendley Ott, sister-in-law of the groom. Junior bridesmaid was Colleen Ella Ott, niece of the groom. Cassidy Alice Ott and Emily Virginia Ott, nieces of the groom, served as flower girls.
The bridegroom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Zachry Alden Bennett; Benjamin Robert Bosco, cousin of the bride; John Mark Gregory; Daniel Miller Hughes; Brandon Linden; John Ryan Ott, brother of the groom; and Vance Stephenson. Thomas Capers Whitaker served as ring bearer.
The reception was given by the bride’s parents at the Daniel Island Club. The rehearsal dinner was given by the groom’s parents at The Copper River Room. Following a honeymoon to Maui, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Mount Pleasant.
