Genni Lib Choate, Trevor Threet marry

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome Pause

0:41 Carolina Band plays Happy Birthday for Frank Martin in New York

2:29 Prayer service for 4 family members killed in Lexington fire

1:05 A look at the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk

1:32 Sea Lion Landing at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

1:19 Gamecocks senior Tiffany Davis calls scoring in Sweet 16 'breathtaking'

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:02 Frank Martin previews Elite Eight game vs. Florida

4:58 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook talks walk-off win over Alabama