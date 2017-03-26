Genni Lib Choate, Trevor Threet marry

Genevieve Elizabeth “Genni Lib” Choate and Trevor Ryan Threet, both of Charlotte, North Carolina were united in marriage March 25 at Wavering Place Plantation in Hopkins. Jason Mitchem of North Augusta and Francis Hillary Taylor of Atlanta officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of David Malcolm Choate and Elizabeth Singleton Choate of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Genevieve Goudie Choate of Columbus, North Carolina, the late Paul Theodore Choate, the late Elizabeth Goldfinch Singleton and the late Richard Grant Singleton. She earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Southern Methodist University in Dallas in 2012, and she is employed as a marketing consultant.
The groom is the son of Stephen Wayne Threet and Kimberly Mason Threet of North Augusta. He is the grandson of Jack Tarlton Mason and Carolyn Roberts Mason of Hepzibah, Georgia; Gwendolyn Lowe Parker of Aiken; and Douglas MacArthur Threet of Augusta, Georgia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from University of South Carolina in 2009 and a Juris Doctor from Charleston School of Law in 2012. He is employed with Hobbs Law Firm as an attorney and with the town of Fort Mill as an assistant municipal judge.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. A violinist and pianist from Deans’ Duets provided music.
Maid of honor was Elizabeth Pressley Blackmon of Atlanta. Matron of honor was Stephanie Threet Burton of North Augusta. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Parker Best of Charleston; Harritette Caroline Peele and Elizabeth Crisp Hicks, both of Columbia; Rossi Theodore Green and Mallory Smith Noland, both of Atlanta; Dorothy Liles Shain of Greenville; Lucy Schaefer Ayres of Newport, California; Emily Anne Austin and Elizabeth Deborah Chesnut, both of Dallas; and Andrea Lydia Moreno of New York. Caroline Page Singleton of Myrtle Beach was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were the groom’s brother-in-law, Jeremy Grant Burton of North Augusta; Derek Michael Bosch of Okatie; Robert Alexander Perry of North Charleston; Kyle Michael Hobbs of Fort Mill; Joel Thomas Broome of Laurens; Crawford John Brakefield and John Francis Gavigan, both of Charlotte; Jordan Daniel Von Tress of New Orleans; Hunter Thomas Williams of Columbia; Ryan Thomas Patterson of Charleston; and Bradley Law Smith of Greenville. Connor Jeremy Burton and Chase Grant Burton, both of North Augusta, were ring bearers.
Ushers were Benjamin Creigh Patterson of Charleston and Nicholas Banning Smith of Edisto Beach. Readers were Virginia Ashlin Wilbanks of New York and McRea Daniel Brakefield of Charlotte.
A reception followed at Wavering Place Plantation.
After their honeymoon in Ireland, the couple will reside in Charlotte.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met while we were both living in Charleston.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: The groom was a complete gentleman from day one. I knew he would become a wonderful husband and father if I was lucky enough to keep him!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Trevor proposed on his birthday in Mount Pleasant. He took me for “a walk” on the Pitt Street Bridge in Old Village and proposed shortly before our best friends and family surprised us. We spent the rest of the day eating seafood and toasting with champagne.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I am most looking forward to meeting Trevor’s eyes when standing at the top of the aisle.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: The second we walked through Wavering Place, we knew it was our dream venue. We feel like we’re traveling back in time.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: “Clair de Lune” by Claude Debussy will be played as the mothers walk down the aisle and was also played when my grandmothers walked down the aisle at my parents’ wedding in 1977.
The bride will walk down the aisle to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” which was inspired by the melody from French song “Plaisir D’amour.” The bridesmaids will walk to “Plaisir D’amour.”
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Something old: vintage French enamel, pearl and diamond earrings from my dad.
Something new: to be determined.
Something blue: Stuart Weitzman blue heels.
Something borrowed: a diamond necklace from my mom.
Comments