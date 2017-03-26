Maie Brunson, Joseph Burke marry

Maie Catherine Brunson and Joseph King Burke, both of Chapin, were united in marriage March 25 at the River Road and Jasmine Houses and Gardens in Columbia. The Rev. John Hipp officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. Anthony and Mrs. Catherine Vitale of Chapin and the late Rocky Brunson. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, and public relations from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with the South Carolina Dental Association as membership and marketing manager.
The groom is the son of Ms. Teresa Bray and Mr. Ted and Mrs. Cynthia Burke, all of Columbia. He is the grandson of Mrs. Martha Burke of Alcolu and Mr. and Mrs. Earl King of Chapin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in geography and environmental geography from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Lawn Doctor as operations manager.
The bride was escorted by Phillip Levkoff. A duet let by Andrew Lynn provided music.
Matron of honor was Alley Brunson Zimmer of Chapin. Bridesmaids were Alex Jacobs of Jacksonville, Florida; Hannah Ranck of Brooklyn, New York; Maggie Jennings of Spartanburg; and Robyn Paschall of Columbia. Anna Zimmer of Chapin and Abigail Wagner of Columbia were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Burke Lackey of Charleston, and Keith Barwick, Robert Wilkies and Travis Free, all of Columbia.
Greeters were Bonnie Levkoff, Tatum Darby and Gibson Darby, all of Columbia.
A reception followed at the River Road and Jasmine Houses and Gardens.
After their honeymoon in Playa Mujeres, Mexico, the couple will reside in Chapin.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At the University of South Carolina.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After our first out-of-town trip to Hilton Head Island.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He proposed to me where we went on our first out-of-town trip in Hilton Head on the beach.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I am looking forward to marrying my best friend and celebrating with all of our friends and family.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: It is beautiful!
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: My something old is my bracelet my dad gave my mom. My something new is my dress. My something borrowed is my sister’s veil, and my something blue are my earrings.
Comments