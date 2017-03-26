Mary Marshall Grace, Alan Gribbin marry

Miss Mary Marshall Grace and Mr. Alan Geoffrey Gribbin were married at 6 o’clock in the evening March 25 at First Presbyterian Church in Florence. The Rev. Dr. Barry Lee Jenkins officiated the ceremony.
The bride, who was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Merritt Grace IV of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Joyce Page Baird of Turbeville, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Haskell Woodruff Hall and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Merritt Grace III, all of Florence. A graduate of Clemson University, she is employed with Remax Alliance in Mount Pleasant as a real estate agent.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Scott Gribbin of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Paul Taylor of Eufaula, Alabama, and the late Rev. and Mrs. Robert Emmet Gribbin of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A graduate of Auburn University, he is employed with VAYA Pharma, Inc., as a medical specialist.
Maid of honor was Miss Hannah Grace Sellers, cousin of the bride, and matron of honor was Mrs. Brittany Miles Hanna. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Celia Gribbin Keenan, sister of the groom; Mrs. Drake Jameson Gribbin, sister-in-law of the groom; Miss Kacey Lea Brosnan; Miss Jennifer Anne Cramer; Miss Kathleen Gwyn Konduros Duffee; Mrs. Anna Lawson Langley; Mrs. Kacey Caudle Ratliff; Mrs. Terry Chandler Sellers; Miss Kaylee Brooke Sutton; Miss Meaghan O’Neill Waldron; and Miss Lindsay Anna Weber.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Taylor Scott Gribbin, brother of the groom; Mr. Charles Palmer Keenan, brother-in-law of the groom; Mr. Justin Matthew Bacon; Mr. Thomas Lee Crawford II; Mr. Andrew Cole Dukes; Mr. Jason Henderson Fowler; Mr. John Gilchrist Griffin; Mr. Evan Mark Hobbs; Mr. Hudson Stone Myrick; Mr. Charles Michael Powell Jr.; Mr. Kevin Parker Vincent; and Mr. William Wooley Waterhouse.
Greeters were Mrs. Joseph Page Grace Jr. and Miss Anna Katherine Grace, cousins of the bride. Special music was presented by organist Mrs. William Henry Chandler and violinist Mr. Terris Clayton Roberts.
A reception followed at the Florence Country Club. After a wedding trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, the couple will reside in Columbia.
