Caroline Fuqua, John Owens to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Randall Gray Fuqua of Summerfield, North Carolina, announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Mills Fuqua, to John Joseph Owens.
Caroline is the granddaughter of Mrs. Leonard Franklin Sutton and the late Leonard Franklin Sutton and Justice and Mrs. William Gray Fuqua.
Joseph is the son of Victoria Hollingsworth Owens and Mrs. James C. and the late Dr. James C. Owens and the grandson of Ann Defuria Finch and the late Robert F. Hollingsworth, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. Owens.
The bride-to-be, a Columbia resident, is a 2009 graduate of Saint Mary’s School and a 2013 graduate of Clemson University with a degree in communications. She is employed with North American Transmission Forum as manager of member services.
The prospective groom, a Columbia resident, is a 2009 graduate of Woodberry Forest School and a 2013 graduate of Clemson University with a degree in political science. He is a 2016 cum laude graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is serves as law clerk to the Honorable William P. Keesley, resident judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit of South Carolina, and he plans to join Young Clement Rivers, LLP in Charleston.
An October wedding is planned in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Comments