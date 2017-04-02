Erin Huxford, Sam Huddleston marry

Erin Elizabeth Huxford of West Columbia and Samuele Hayden Huddleston of Columbia were united in marriage March 31 at the Millstone at Adam’s Pond in Columbia. Scott Randall Gregory and Michael Neal Thompson officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Pamela Wilson Huxford and William Wilkes Huxford Jr. She is the granddaughter of Evelyn Merritt Earhart and Freddie Woodrow Earhart Sr. of West Columbia and LaRee Dangerfield Huxford of Charleston and the late William Wilkes Huxford Sr. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sports and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with My Carolina Alumni Association.
The groom is the son of Julia Diane Huddleston of Columbia and Berry Gene Huddleston of Wheeling, West Virginia. He is employed with Columbia Electric Service.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Harpist Ms. Kipper Ackerman provided music.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Meggan Caroline Huxford of West Columbia. Matron of honor was the bride’s sister-in-law, Erica Hope Huxford of West Columbia. Bridesmaids were Megan Suttles Cribb of Lexington and Sarah Smithers Stephens and Madeline Maness Joseph, both of Columbia.
Best man was Rodney Vaughn Spires of Chapin. Groomsmen were the groom’s father; Michael Giovanni Marie of Elmwood Park, Illinois; Timothy Brian Kowalski of New Lenox, Illinois; and Daniel Lawrence Pelczarski of Rapid City, South Dakota. Colin Wesley Beary and Caden Howard Beary, both of Wheeling, West Virginia, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at The Millstone at Adam’s Pond.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in West Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Sam and Erin met while she was an employee at Jewelry Warehouse and he was working for the construction company overseeing the building of their new store. After getting to know each other during the construction process, Erin made the first move by inviting Sam to go bowling with the staff as a way to celebrate the grand opening of the new store.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On the night of the proposal, Sam took Erin to their favorite restaurant as a way to celebrate the end of a very busy work week. He had already bought pumpkins and had them ready to carve when they finished dinner. Erin spent about five minutes carving a less-than-impressive cat, while Sam meticulously carved “marry me” into his pumpkin.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: On the day of the wedding, we are most looking forward to having all of our closest family and friends together to celebrate our union.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Something old will be material from Erin’s mother’s veil to bind her bouquet. Something new will be Erin’s dress! Something borrowed will be her mother’s pearl bracelet, and the blue will be the garter hidden under the dress.
