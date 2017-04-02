Beth Sawyer, Kyle Richards marry

Beth Ann Sawyer and Kyle Aston Richards were united in marriage April 1 at Ridge Spring Baptist Church. The 6 o’clock ceremony was performed by Pastor John Chambers and the Rev. Dow Welsh. A reception followed at the bride’s home in Ridge Spring.
The bride is the daughter of the Honorable C. David Sawyer Jr. and the late Sandra Cato Sawyer of Ridge Spring. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Williams Cato and the late Mr. and Mrs. C. D. Sawyer Sr., all of Ridge Spring. She is a graduate of W. Wyman King Academy and the University of South Carolina Aiken with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She earned a master’s degree in elementary reading and literacy, as well as an educational specialist degree in curriculum, instruction and professional development, from Walden University. She is employed with Saluda County Schools as a first-grade teacher at Hollywood Elementary.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Richards of Kings Mountain, North Carolina. He is the grandson of Mrs. Cedar McDonald, the late Mr. Sam McDonald, Mrs. Jo Ann Richards, and the late Dr. F.E. “Ace” Richards, all of Shelby, North Carolina. He is a graduate of Kings Mountain High School and North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. He is employed with Cotton Hope Farms.
Dr. Bonnie Sawyer Matthews and Mrs. Rebecca Sawyer Wannamaker, sisters of the bride, served as matrons of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Lori Beth Charlton; Miss Blakeney Rush Powell; Miss Claire Elizabeth Richards, sister of the groom; Mrs. Nicole Bickley Rodrigues; Mrs. Jessica Faulk Tejeda; and Miss Sally Ruth Yon. Flower girls were Miss Lillian Claire Matthews and Miss McKenzie Faye Wannamaker, nieces of the bride.
Dr. Sam Parker Copeland served as the groom’s best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Andrew E. Gibson, Mr. Larry Tyler Honeycutt, Mr. Michael Kyle Jensen, Dr. Lucas Greer Martin, Mr. Zachary Hutson Matthews and Mr. Drayton Smith Wannamaker. Ring bearers were Master Zachary Cabaniss Matthews and Master Drayton Sawyer Wannamaker, nephews of the bride.
Program attendants were Miss Catherine Elizabeth Corley and Master Matthew Hudson Massey. Guestbook attendants were Miss Bailey Grace Welsh and Miss Meredith Leigh Welsh. Guests were greeted by Mr. and Mrs. Brian Derrick, Mr. and Mrs. Crys Lybrand, Mr. and Mrs. Earle Powell, and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Rodgers. Honorary greeters were Mr. and Mrs. Clark DuBose. The program of nuptial music was provided by Mr. C. Eugene Berry Jr., soloist; Dr. Jonathan Bundon, soloist; Mrs. Vivian Coleman, pianist; and Mrs. Sue Ross, organist. The wedding ceremony was directed by Mrs. Patricia Holmes Wannamaker. The reception was directed by Mr. Cal Berry. The groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Persimmon Hill Golf Club on Friday evening.
Following a wedding trip to St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Ridge Spring.
