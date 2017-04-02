Katherine Kea, Joe Corey to wed

Harry Edwin “Eddie” Kea III and Sheila McCarty Kea of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Renee Kea, to Joseph Ryan “Joe” Corey, son of Mark Corey and Lydia Brandon Corey of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Harry Edwin Kea Jr., Milford Beasley Kea, Franklin Delano “Mac” McCarty and Betty Tucker McCarty, all of Columbia. She graduated from Irmo High School in 2009 and from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She is employed with L.W. Conder Arts Integrated Magnet School in Richland School District 2 as a kindergarten teacher.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Shirley Smart Brandon of York, the late Allen Brandon, and the late John and Mary Hanlon Corey of Nutley, New Jersey. He graduated from Irmo High School in 2009 and from the University of South Carolina in 2012. He is employed with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The couple plans an April 2018 wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met our senior year at Irmo High School in the fall of 2008. Joe was a varsity football player, and Katherine was a varsity cheerleader. We were set up by a mutual friend who thought that we would make a good match!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: We’ve always had a special bond since the first date. It was always hard to imagine our lives without each other after that. We’ve been together through our senior year of high school, four years of college, and post-college life together. There’s no one else I’d rather share these memories with.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Joe proposed on March 1 in the Magic Kingdom at Disney World. We had a Disney trip already planned for the first few days of March, and Joe decided it would be a perfect time to propose. He proposed in front of the castle, and it was a truly magical moment that we’ll never forget!
