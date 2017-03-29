Melissa Murphy and Erich Crowson marry

Melissa Salyer Murphy of Columbia and Erich Timothy Crowson of Huntsville, Alabama, were united in marriage April 1 at the Cliffs of Glassy Chapel in Landrum. The Rev. Henry Lee Deneen officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Murphy. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Cecil Murphy and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Butler DuBose, all of Columbia. A 2010 graduate of Furman University, she is completing her master’s degree in nutrition at Winthrop University. She is employed at Winthrop as a strength and conditioning coach for the men and women’s golf and tennis teams.
The groom is the son of Mr. Tim Crowson and Mrs. Anita Littrell, both of Madison, Alabama. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Carey Crowson of Athens, Alabama, and Mr. Ron Fedder and the late Peggy Fedder of Fayetteville, Tennessee. He is a 2011 graduate of Davidson College, and received his master’s degree in business administration in 2013 from the Manderson School of Business at the University of Alabama. He is employed with FIG as a sales consultant in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Music was provided by the Mulfinger String Quartet. Maid of honor was the bride’s cousin, Miss Sarah Parker Mounce of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Julia Marshall Nickel of Atlanta; Mrs. Lauren Murphy Standeford of St. Louis; Mrs. Gabrielle Street Neely and Miss Kelsey Ann Bruder, both of Charlotte; Mrs. Brittany Steible Lane of Greenville; and Miss Catherine Kilpatrick Harsh of San Francisco. Honorary bridesmaid was Miss Rachel Faith Carroll. Flower girl was Miss Keegan Carolina Murphy.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Mr. Cole Nathaniel Crowson of Birmingham, Alabama. Groomsmen were the groom’s father; the groom’s brother, Mr. Brett Fedder Crowson of Dallas; Mr. John DuBose Murphy of Nashville, Tennessee; Mr. William Butler Murphy of Columbia; Mr. Tennant McKenzie Brastow of Charlotte; Mr. Phil Curtis Sineath of Birmingham; Mr. Patrick Alan Whitman of Blacksburg; Mr. Houegnon Houeffa Attenoukon of Baltimore; Mr. Ryan Mark Alexander of Woodbury Forest, Virginia; and Mr. John Andrew Hathaway of Denver.
A reception followed at the Cliffs of Glassy Clubhouse. After their honeymoon in Jamaica , the couple will reside in Mooresville, North Carolina.
