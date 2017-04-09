Cindy and Richard Wagner celebrate 50th anniversary

Richard and Cindy Templeton Wagner met in 1966 in Diane Sutton’s psychology class at Dentsville High School.
Near the end of their freshman year at the University of South Carolina, they decided to marry. Neither had a car (not unusual in 1966), and knowing their parents would not approve of them marrying so young, they rode a bus to the Sumter courthouse and got their license one day, returning the next day to be married by the Clerk of Court on April 7, 1967. It was all very romantic.
Soon after, Richard received his draft notice. As both Richard and Cindy had spent all their lives as Army dependents, Richard decided to join the U.S. Air Force. Richard trained as a jet engine mechanic; then the Vietnam War separated them for a year.
Their daughter April was born in 1970, and Richard was honorably discharged in 1971.
Richard and Cindy have made their home in Columbia since 1971, each having a number of jobs before Richard retired from Allied Chemical and Cindy retired from Richland School District Two.
Retirement has been a joy for them. They’ve traveled extensively and share their love of nature and riding their Harley in bucolic settings, especially the North Carolina mountains. More travel awaits.
