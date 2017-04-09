Taylor Long, Justin Holladay to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Ray Long of Wilmington, Deleware, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Allmond Long, to Justin Brantley Holladay, son of Dr. and Mrs. David Carroll Holladay of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Musgrove Allmond III of Wilmington, Deleware; Dr. James Delbert Long of Elkton, Maryland; and the late Mrs. Carol Lynne Long of Bel Air, Maryland. A 2012 graduate of Clemson University, she is employed with Amazon in human resources.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Brantley Phillips Jr. of Greenville and the late Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Glenn Holladay of Columbia. A 2012 graduate of Clemson University and a 2017 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, he is employed with Greenville Health System as a resident physician.
The couple plans a June wedding in Greenville.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at the Columbia wedding of a mutual Clemson friend.
Q: When did you know your fiance(e) was “the one”?
A: When we made it through long-distance and the first year of med school, only to have a stronger relationship than when it began!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Taylor’s parents were planning a trip to Charleston in August 2016, and Justin capitalized on them being close. Both Taylor and Justin had planned to see her parents in Charleston, but Justin told Taylor at the last minute that unfortunately he would have to work late at the hospital and would no longer be able to make it. Unbeknownst to Taylor, Justin had already arranged to meet her parents on the Friday they got into town, and ask for their blessing to marry her. Taylor arrived in Charleston, solo (or so she thought) Saturday morning, and was looking forward to exploring Charleston with her parents. On the way to “lunch,” Taylor’s parents suggested walking out onto the pier at Waterfront Park and looking at the boats. After a few minutes on the pier, Taylor saw Justin standing at the very end of the pier, waiting for her. Justin popped the magical question, and of course Taylor said yes!
