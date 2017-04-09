Kathryn Brown, Corbin Arnette marry

Kathryn Dearie Brown and Corbin Wilmer Arnette, both of Dillon, were united in marriage April 8 at First Presbyterian Church in Dillon. The Rev. Dr. John Owen Bumgardner Jr. officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Nathaniel Brown of Dillon. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Hazel Blasser, the late Mr. Richard Dean Blasser and the late Mr. and Mrs. Philip Bosche Brown, all of Dillon. She will graduate from Wofford College this spring.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer Arnette Jr. of Dillon. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer Arnette and the late Mr. and Mrs. Olin Baucom, all of Dillon. A 2015 graduate of Clemson University, he is employed with Trico Water Company of Dillon.
The bride was escorted by father and given in marriage by her parents. Music was provided by Mr. Robert Watson Thompson, organ and piano; Mr. Preston Watson, cello; and Mr. Justin Taylor, violin.
Maids of honor were the bride’s sister, Miss Anna Margaret Brown of Dillon, and Miss Laura DeRenne Roddey of Beaufort. Matron of honor was Mrs. Anna Beth Adams of Hamer. Bridesmaids were Miss Adele Wallace Arnette, Ms. Brandi Nicole Arnette, Miss Erin Parker Brown, Mrs. Kristl Arnette Gibson, and Miss Reagan Elizabeth Massengale, all of Dillon; Miss Lillian Gower Fant of Greenville; Miss Mary Grace Vivian Killmer of Alexandria, Virginia; Miss Chandler Driver Massey of Atlanta; and Miss Rachel Nicole Sillman of Florence. Miss Paisley Kole Gibson of Dillon was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were the Rev. Matthew Dallas Adams of Hamer; Mr. Daniel Walton Brown, Mr. David Hamlin Brown, Mr. Samuel Richard Brown, Mr. Casey Douglas Gibson, and Mr. Travis Elliott Graham, all of Dillon; Mr. Michael Ross Haffner of Cornelius, North Carolina; Mr. Nicholas Alan Hotzelt and Mr. Joshua Brandon Smith, both of Murrells Inlet; Mr. Stephen Thomas Owen of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Mr. Thomas Elliott Reece of Greenville. Mr. Cayden Daniel Arnette and Mr. Casey Douglas Gibson Jr., both of Dillon, were ring bearers.
Mr. Andrew Walker Brown of Dillon chimed the hour and served as program attendant. Miss Ruthie Elise Wolfe of Dillon was program attendant.
A reception followed at Wildberry Farm in Marion.
After their honeymoon in Grenada, the couple will reside in Dillon.
