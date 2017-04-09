Sy Garrison, Joe Bowers marry

Samantha Young “Sy” Garrison and Joseph Racine “Joe” Bowers III, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 7 at the Legare Waring House in Charleston. Mr. John D. Medlin officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Robert and Karen Garrison of Lugoff. A 2013 graduate of College of Charleston, she will complete her doctorate in physical therapy at Augusta University this spring.
The groom is the son of Joseph and Tammy Bowers Jr. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Coley McKenzie Jr. of Camden and Ms. Fleeter Jackson of Cassatt. A 2011 graduate of Coastal Carolina University, he is employed with Kershaw County School District as a health education teacher at Camden Middle School and a baseball and football coach at Camden High School.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Maid of honor was Carolina Gomez of Lugoff. Bridesmaids were Paulina Gomez of Lexington; Erica McCaslin of Charleston; Katelyn Gold of Charlotte, North Carolina; Kelli Accardi of Boston; and Riley Cook of Greenville.
Best man was Jarod Ellers of Myrtle Beach. Groomsmen were Tyler Bowers of Myrtle Beach; Jonathan Proctor of Lugoff; Christopher Schoelen of West Hartford, Connecticut; Brandon Conti of Pawcatuck, Connecticut; and Nicholas Branham of Camden.
A reception followed at the Legare Waring House. After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: A mutual friend in high school “hooked us up” through AIM (AOL Instant Messenger). We actually met through the fence while Joe was playing in a 100-inning baseball tournament.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After dating for 10 years, it was obvious we were best friends destined to be husband and wife.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Celebrating our 10th year together with breakfast in bed included Starbucks, my grandmother’s engagement ring under a covered plate, and Joe on one knee.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Finally making it official surrounded by family and friends.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: Having spent college years in Charleston, I knew I wanted to marry there. Of all the venues we toured in Charleston, Legare Waring House spoke to us immediately. We have full use of the beautiful, historical home and the Avenue of Oaks at Charles Towne Landing, where our ceremony will be, is truly magical. The clincher was the man cave, complete with a big-screen TV and wet bar.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: An acoustic duo from The Midnight City band (which is playing at our reception) will play all contemporary music during our ceremony. We chose songs that have been special to us through our 10-year relationship – from “100 Years” by Five for Fighting, to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green, to “She is Love” by Parachute. Hopefully we won’t cry just from the memories attached to the music.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: No. Not a traditional kind of couple.
