Sarah Harrell, Patrick Gardner marry

Sarah Harrell and Patrick Gardner, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Feb. 18 at Providence Lutheran Church in Lexington. The Rev. Patti Sue Buron-Pye officiated the ceremony.
The bride is employed with Lexington Medical Center.
The groom is the son of Mark Gardner and Donna Gardner and the grandson of Maradelle Ray. He is employed with Gardner’s Paint & Body.
The bride was escorted by her son, Owen Harrell of Lexington. Pianist Kate Huggins provided music.
Maid of honor was Jamie Corley of Lexington.
Best man was the groom’s son, Jackson Gardner of Lexington.
A reception followed at Travinia.
After their honeymoon in the Tennessee mountains, the couple will reside in Lexington.
Comments