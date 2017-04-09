Hannah Hines, Andrew Peckham marry

Hannah Emily Hines of Columbia and Andrew Jeffrey Peckham of North Augusta were united in marriage April 8 at Kilbourne Park Baptist Church in Columbia. Pastor Kenneth Jumper officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Christopher Allen Hines and Nancy Elizabeth Hines of West Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Beatrice May Patterson of West Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a certification in education from Columbia College, and she is employed with Lexington School District One as a math teacher at River Bluff High School.
The groom is the son of Jeffrey Burton Peckham and Katherine King Peckham of Columbia. He is the grandson of Thomas Burnell King and Nancy McCarley King of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in teaching in business education from the University of South Carolina. He is employed with the South Carolina Public Charter School District as a business teacher, head varsity basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Fox Creek High School.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom was given in marriage by his parents. Pianist Jeffrey Perks provided music.
Maid of honor was Sarah Ashley Hines of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Jennifer Casto and Andrea Moore, both of Lexington, and Casey Buczkowski of West Columbia. Ruby Grace Hines of Gaston was flower girl.
Best man was Benjamin Barrett Self of Columbia. Groomsmen were Jonathan Peckham of Indian Land, Brent Brazell of Columbia, and Brett Johnson of North Augusta. Alex Naaman Hines Jr. of Lexington was ring bearer.
Ushers were Jonathan Hines of Blythewood; Alex Hines of Lexington; and Christian Hines and Jordan Hines, both of Gaston.
A reception followed at University of South Carolina Alumni Center.
After their honeymoon in Negril, Jamaica, the couple will reside in North Augusta.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We taught together at a local high school and became friends. That next summer, we started dating.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: In June of 2016, we had our first plane ride together to see Andrew’s brother get married in California! While we were out on the West Coast, we visited Las Vegas, checked out the beaches, all of the usual touristy things on top of the wedding festivities. Two days before the wedding, the soon-to-be-wed couple asked that we all go to Laguna Beach to take family pictures. (Hannah found out later that nobody wanted family pictures – Andrew just wanted to pull off the ultimate surprise.) To say it was a beautiful morning would be an understatement. With the surf crashing on the coast, the sun behind a hazy mist, and the cool breeze, it was the perfect morning. We took picture after picture in every possible combination of people until it was my turn to play the photographer.
I’m getting the right angle when they tell me to turn around. There’s Andrew. On one knee. Talking. What’s he saying? Is this really happening?
As soon as I processed it all and said yes, I fell in his arms on the sandy beach. We embraced for a while so he could basically repeat everything he was saying before. Thank goodness for his father: caught the whole thing on video!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are most looking forward to the reception at the Carolina Alumni Center. We are both really big Carolina fans and excited to get to celebrate our big moment there!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: Kilbourne Park Baptist is the church where Andrew’s grandparents and parents married, so we are excited to carry on that tradition.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: My mother gave me her pearls (something old); the wedding dress will be something new; I am borrowing my veil from a dear friend; and my royal blue 6-inch heels will count as my something blue.
