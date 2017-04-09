Kendal St. John, Nicky Cates marry

Kendal Renee St. John of Columbia and Jonathan Nicholas “Nicky” Cates of Gainesville, Florida, were united in marriage April 1 at the Farm at Ridgeway. Adrienne Fink of Columbia officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Ray and Becky St. John of Columbia. She graduated from Dutch Fork High School and earned her bachelor’s degree at Columbia College. She is employed with Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital as a certified child life specialist.
The groom is the son of Rob and Maureen Cates of Irmo. He is the grandson of Edward Cates of Blythewood. He graduated from Dutch Fork High School and earned his bachelor’s degree at Clemson University. After earning his doctorate in medicine at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, he is employed with UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville as a resident physician.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Michelle Cochcroft of Lexington and guitarist Mark McLane of Columbia provided music.
Maid of honor was TaiAnn Reeves Webster of Lexington, Kentucky. Matron of honor was Lindsey Ryan of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Ashley Teague Whitworth of Athens, Georgia; Niki Zumbrunnen of Portland, Oregon; Whitney Wingard Cates of Prosperity; and Emily Boatright Cates.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Danny Cates of Irmo; Tony Cates of Prosperity; and Crosby Livingston, Ryan St. John, and Adam Hipp, all of Charlotte, North Carolina. Tribble Cates of Prosperity was ring bearer.
A reception followed at the Farm at Ridgeway.
After their honeymoon on St. Martin Island, the couple will reside in Gainesville.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We went to the same schools growing up through high school.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Nicky and Kendal took Kendal’s dog for a walk at Sesquicentenial Park and proposed under the arched trees.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: The ceremony, eating the food and dancing to the band’s music.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We fell in love with the rustic feel at the Farm at Ridgeway. The beautiful scenery and the stone fireplace in the patio are stunning.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The soloist sang contemporary songs to fit the rustic theme. The guitarist played acoustic versions of rock songs that were played at home while growing up.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Something old – grandmother’s diamond bracelet. Something new – bridal gown. Something borrowed – mom’s (formerly grandmother’s) gold cross with diamond necklace. Something blue – garter.
