Deana Wooton, Mark Langley marry

Deana Wooton and Mark Andrew Langley, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 8 at the Millstone at Adam’s Pond in Columbia. The Rev. Alexander Twedt officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Nanette Wooton and Boyd C. Wooton of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Carter Wooton Jr. of San Antonio, Texas. She earned a bachelor’s degree in corporate communication from the College of Charleston and an associate degree in nursing from Midlands Technical College. She is employed with Lexington Medical Center as a registered nurse.
The groom is the son of Rick Langley and Patty Kennedy of Columbia. He is the grandson of Andrew Kennedy. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Quikcrete as assistant plant manager.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Brandon Hooker and Alia Hakim provided music.
Matron of honor was Ashli Wooton Cunningham of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Kristen DuBard, Jessica Schroer, Beth Doudoukjian, Susan Bilton, Jordan Haynes, and Addy Cullum, all of Columbia. Emmarie Cunningham of Columbia was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Rick Langley Jr. of Tennessee and Derrick David, Derek Wren, Zack Hoffman, and Matt Owens, all of Columbia. Jack Cunningham of Columbia was ring bearer.
Greeters were Samantha Leitner and Lisa Mondo. Alli Dilloian was reader.
A reception followed at the Millstone at Adam’s Pond.
After their honeymoon in Costa Rica, the couple will reside in West Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We were introduced by a friend at the beach.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: On our second date, about five years after meeting.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He took me to the pier at Surfside Beach, where we first met, and proposed at sunset.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I’m looking forward to seeing my fiance after I walk out with my father. He will be seeing me in my dress for the first time.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: It is very beautiful with a lot of woodsy and natural elements. As my fiance and I spend a lot of time in the woods or on the water, it was a perfect fit.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The song I am walking out to in the ceremony is “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” by Elvis Presley, sung by my good friend Alia Hakim. It is a beautiful song that not only makes Mark and I think of us, but it’s also a classic – how we feel about our relationship.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Something old is piece of my mother’s wedding dress that she is having embroidered with a special message for me to wrap around my bouquet. Something new is my wedding dress and pretty much everything I will be wearing. Something borrowed: I will be wearing my sister’s veil that she wore in her wedding six years ago. Something blue: My sister bought me a navy blue personalized hanger for my wedding dress, and all of my bridesmaids will be in navy blue – they are my something blue!
