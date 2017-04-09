Chelsea Oliver, Brandon Kirkland to wed

Darryl Oliver of Cope and Deborah Oliver and Jeff Howell of Charleston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea Marie Oliver, to Brandon Matthew Kirkland, son of Timothy Kirkland of Goose Creek and Linda and Charles Herron of West Ashley.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charleston, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Charleston Southern University. She is employed with Carlock, Copeland & Stair, LLP, as a paralegal.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charleston, is employed with Boeing.
The couple plans a June wedding in Charleston.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met through mutual friends five years ago and remained friends until we began dating a year and a half ago.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: I was helping organize a children’s Christmas party at work with my best friend. She suggested we go for a boat ride to get everything ready for the annual boat parade and that Brandon would meet us there with her husband. We got out into the harbor and stopped for a photo session with the Ravenel Bridge in the background. During a camera change, he said, “Look, there’s a dolphin!” I turned around to look, and when I turned back, he was down on one knee.
Comments