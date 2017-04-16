Jim and Mary Ann Hiott celebrate 40th anniversary

James P. and Mary Ann Topshe Hiott of Columbia are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married April 16, 1977, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbia.
Jim is a retired chief hearing officer with the South Carolina Probation, Pardon, and Parole Board, as well as a retired lieutenant colonel with the South Carolina Air National Guard. He currently is the deputy director of STARBASE Swampfox.
Mary Ann worked as a librarian associate at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School and has served as the President of St. John’s Episcopal Church Women. She was also involved with Girl Scouts and served as team mom for her children’s sports teams, supporting them in their extracurricular activities.
Jim and Mary Ann are both active members in the Lower Richland Ruritan Club and enjoy attending St. John’s Episcopal Church in Congaree.
They have two daughters, Perri H. (Jose) Peraza of Columbia and Olivia H. (Scott) Tatum of West Columbia.
They have three grandsons, Alexander Peraza, Ryan Peraza and Asher Tatum.
Family and friends congratulate them on their 40th anniversary and wish them many more years of happiness.
