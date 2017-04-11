Al and Barbara Nagy celebrate 55th anniversary

Albert and Barbara Nagy of Columbia will soon celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married April 18, 1962.
They met in high school and became sweethearts. Al made a career in the U.S. Army while Barbara became a registered nurse.
Their family grew by three children, and Al’s military service progressed 20 years.
After retiring from the Army, Al was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Barbara retired from the Dorn VA Hospital.
The Nagys will celebrate their anniversary with a quiet family dinner with their children and grandson.
Comments