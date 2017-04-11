Social

April 11, 2017 4:46 PM

Al and Barbara Nagy celebrate 55th anniversary

Albert and Barbara Nagy of Columbia will soon celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married April 18, 1962.

They met in high school and became sweethearts. Al made a career in the U.S. Army while Barbara became a registered nurse.

Their family grew by three children, and Al’s military service progressed 20 years.

After retiring from the Army, Al was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Barbara retired from the Dorn VA Hospital.

The Nagys will celebrate their anniversary with a quiet family dinner with their children and grandson.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter

Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter 2:19

Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter
Ryan's Steakhouse 0:32

Ryan's Steakhouse
Reflecting on Scripture: Father Matthew Gray 1:28

Reflecting on Scripture: Father Matthew Gray

View More Video

Entertainment Videos