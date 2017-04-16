Ashley Beaman, Britton Knotts to wed

Charles D. Beaman Jr. and Joni Rader Beaman of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Lynn Beaman, to Jeremy Britton Knotts, son of Brenda W. Griffin and Keith Griffin of Cayce and James B. Knotts and Gail Knotts of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of West Columbia, is the granddaughter of Dorothy P. Beaman of Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and journalism from Lander University, and she is employed with South Carolina Oncology Associates.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of West Columbia, is the grandson of Alice Williams of West Columbia. A graduate of Brookland Cayce High School, he is employed with Matco Tools as a franchise owner.
The couple plans an August wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
Ashley: We met in high school (my junior year and his senior year), where we were best friends and then began dating when I went into college at Lander University. We dated throughout college.
We had a great friendship till it turned into a love story.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
Ashley: Since the 11th grade when he was my best friend.
Britton: After I realized I could not do life without her. There is no one like her.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
Ashley: While we were away at a beautiful wedding in Linville, North Carolina, in September 2016, we stayed with my family in Boone, North Carolina. That Sunday before we headed home, my mom asked Britton to look at their tractor; he asked me to walk with him. On the way back from the barn walking up the driveway as my family looked on from the windows of the mountain house, he stopped and got down on one knee where he then proposed. I decided to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, the love of my life!
