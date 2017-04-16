Social

April 16, 2017 12:01 AM

Eleanor Bourne, Joseph Dozier to wed

Mr. and Mrs. William Davis Bourne Jr. of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement their daughter, Eleanor Lemmon Bourne, to Joseph Andrew Dozier, son of Dr. and Mrs. H. Randall Dozier of Murrells Inlet.

The bride-elect, a resident of Georgetown, is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Davis Bourne Sr. of Georgetown and the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Caldwell Propst of Sumter. She is a graduate of the College of Charleston.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Georgetown, is the grandson of Ms. Ramona Rogers Moore and the late Mr. Joseph Earl Rogers Sr. of Pamplico and the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Dozier of Mullins. He is a graduate of the College of Charleston.

The couple plans a June wedding in Pawleys Island.

