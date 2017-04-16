Brittany Hester, David Thomas to wed

Gary and Laura Hester of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittany Leigh Hester, to David Ryan Thomas, son of Rob and Janice Thomas of DeLand, Florida.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Marcia Hester of Blythewood and Vivian Toth of Elgin. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she is a stay-at-home mom.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, graduated from the University of South Carolina. He is employed with Avtec Inc. in Lexington.
The couple plans a November wedding in West Columbia.
In their own words
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: We get along so well, and both are huge dog lovers – a must because Brittany has three!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: In Big Canoe, Georgia, for the Thanksgiving weekend, Brittany and David were walking on the golf course on a starry night with no clouds. He told her she was one of the stars in a million and he couldn’t see his life without her. He got on his knee, hands shaking, and asked her to marry him. She said a loud yes!
