Amelia Martin, Hunter McManus marry

Amelia Margaret Martin of Lugoff, formerly of Manning, and Nicholas Hunter McManus of Lugoff were united in marriage March 25 at Manning United Methodist Church in Manning. The Rev. James Carl Adams of Columbia officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lewis Martin of Manning. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Gamble Jr. of Manning, the late Mr. and Mrs. Stamey Albert Martin of Lancaster, and Mr. and Mrs. James Sieber Wellock of Manning. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with the First Community Bank of Camden.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Henry McManus Jr. of Lugoff and Mr. and Mrs. Barney Melvin Stokes Jr. of Lugoff. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Martin Banks of Lugoff, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Henry McManus of Camden, and Mr. Larry Alexander Robinson of Lugoff. He is the great-grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Rudolph Wilson of Lugoff. He attended Central Carolina Technical College, and he is employed with Caulder Plumbing Company in Camden.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist Mrs. Kathy Owen Gatlin and vocalists Kelsey Taylor Wells and Austin William Veverica provided music for the ceremony.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Kate Gamble Martin of West Columbia. Bridesmaids were Paige Marie Ansley of Lugoff; Grace Elizabeth Briggs and Malloree Davidson Cothran, both of Manning; and the groom’s sister, Brittany Nicole McManus of Lugoff.. Claira Jewel McManus of Lugoff and Joeanna Claire Parnell of Bishopville were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Joshua Charles McManus of Lugoff. Groomsmen were Nicholas Tyler Edgin and Joshua Blair Raulerson, both of Lugoff, and the bride’s brother, Gary Lewis Martin Jr., and Chad Eric Rowell, both of Manning. Joshua Charles McManus Jr. and Michael Scott Parnell Jr. served as ring bearers. Honorary ring bearers were Jaxson Cash McManus and James Cothran Rowell of Manning.
The bride’s honorary family included Mrs. Ruby Samuel Wilson. Wedding guests were greeted by Ms. Margaret Jones Gamble, Mr. James Edward Gamble III and Mr. and Mrs. Mayrant Jones Gamble. Mrs. Sue Allen Jordan served as wedding director. Program attendants were Carol Ann Briggs and Robert Edward Briggs IV.
A reception followed at the Drayton House in Manning.
After their honeymoon cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, the couple will reside in Lugoff.
