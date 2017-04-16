Jennifer Rogers, Thomas Bowen marry

Jennifer Lauren Rogers and Thomas Graham Bowen, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 15 at the Farm in Candler, North Carolina. Kevin Thumpston officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Gilbert Lawrence Rogers Jr. of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Tom and Pat Cherry and Barbara Rogers, all of Lexington. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in business administration from the Citadel. She is employed with Lexington Medical Center as a practice administrator.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Edward Bowen of Lake City. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of South Carolina and a Juris Doctor from Charleston School of Law. He is employed with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as a senior consultant.
The bride was escorted by and given in marriage by her father. Julie Diamond Ensembles provided music.
Matron of honor was Carolyn Rogers Guilloud of Charleston. Bridesmaids were Katie Jett Braddy of Dillon and Asuka Nakahashi Rogers of Carrollton, Texas.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were David Littlejohn Bowen of Columbia and James Kenneth Bowen of Moore.
A reception followed at the Farm.
After their honeymoon in Maroma Beach, Mexico, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: The groom proposed at Jumping Off Rock overlooking Lake Jocassee.
