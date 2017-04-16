Hunter Wint, Andrew Frazer marry

Hunter Grayson Wint and Andrew Michael Frazer, both of Hartsville, were united in marriage April 8 at First Baptist Church in Hartsville. The Rev. Dr. Robert Holmes McGaughey, a close friend of the bride, officiated the 6 o’clock double-ring ceremony. A reception followed on the lawn of the Drengaelen House.
The bride is the daughter of Ms. Hillary Anne Wint and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Hilton Wint Jr. of Hartsville. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Luther Lawrence Hall of Hartsville. Hunter graduated from Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology and is a 2016 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in English.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kevin Frazer of Grand Ledge, Michigan. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Leonard Frazer and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Maxwell Shaw, all of Lansing, Michigan. Andrew is a graduate of Grand Ledge High School and a 2012 graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in packaging. He is a research and development engineer at Sonoco Products Company in Hartsville. Andrew will begin the Duke MBA Executive Program at Fuqua School of Business in June.
The bride was escorted and presented in marriage by her grandfather. She wore a designer gown by Eve of Milady in ivory blush. Its trumpet style featured a cascading organza textured skirt with a chapel-length train. The three-quarter length bodice was hand-beaded and embroidered with sequins, with a sweetheart neckline. She wore a chapel veil with satin edging and matching blusher. Her garter was fashioned from her grandmother’s wedding dress, sewn and hand-beaded by her great-grandmother 50 years before.
Maid of honor was Lauren Alexis Wint, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Jaimie Jordan Cranford of New York; Ashley Victoria Scarborough of Greensboro, North Carolina; Rachel Caroline Randall of Hartsville; and the groom’s sisters, Meghan Kaye Hodge of Lansing and Abigayle Elizabeth Frazer of Grand Ledge.
Scripture reader for the ceremony was Skyler Alexis Wint, cousin of the bride.
The bridegroom’s father was best man. Groomsmen were Austin Blakeley Ashmore of Chicago; Kurt Ryan Henderson of Grand Ledge; Baron Harold Windham III of Oklahoma City; Jacob Theodore Pederson of Florence; the groom’s brother-in-law, Robert Lewis Hodge of Lansing; and the groom’s brother, Joshua Paul Frazer of Grand Ledge.
Usher was the bride’s uncle, Jason Barrett Wint of Hartsville.
Musicians for the wedding were Blade Boulware, piano and organ; Meredith Lanier, violin; Cole Davis, trumpet; Robbie Wilkinson, cello; and vocalists Morgan May and Casey Berry.
After a honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, Mr. and Mrs. Frazer will live in Hartsville.
