Jillian Cothran, James Heard marry

Jillian Marie Cothran of Charlotte, North Carolina, and James Whipple Heard of Memphis, Tennessee, were united in marriage Feb. 11 at Uptown Church in Charlotte. The Revs. David Fisk and Andrew Keasling officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Jeanne Matthews Cothran and Christopher Keith Cothran of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of Mitylene DuPre Matthews, the late Budd Cade Matthews, Lee Cothran Jr. and the late Iris Faye Cothran. She earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and Spanish from Wofford College in 2015, and she is employed with Johnson & Wales University as a Reformed University Fellowship intern.
The groom is the son of Robert Goodwyn “Rob” Heard III and Melinda Leanne Whipple “Lyndi” Heard of Memphis. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Virgil Whipple and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Goodwyn Heard Jr. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy with a minor in English from Wofford College in 2017. He is employed with Bethel Presbyterian Church in Clover as a pastoral intern.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Trumpeter Clark Cothran, guitarist Jeremy Goodwyn and violinist Paul Winter provided music.
Maid of honor was Margaret “Meg” McCollum of Gainesville, Florida. Matron of honor was Taylor Neal Groves of Honea Path. Bridesmaids were Kirsten Frost of Charleston, Haley Wilkins of Charlotte, and Kathryn Heard of Memphis. Eleanor Whitham of Charlotte was flower girl.
Best man was Robert Goodwyn Heard IV of Memphis. Groomsmen were Hall Ballinger, Colin Donoghue, Ashton Clark, and Marshall Clark, all of Memphis; Colin Hayton of Greensboro, North Carolina; and Clark DuPre Cothran of Irmo.
Other participants were Doug Becker of Mebane, North Carolina; Lee Cato of Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Chris Chase of Charlotte; and Taylor Leaphart of Lexington.
A reception followed at Sugar Creek Brewing Company in Charlotte.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Clover.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in the ministry of Reformed University Fellowship at Wofford College.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: We knew that the other was “the one” after our first big conflict, a few months into dating, and seeing the other one’s willingness to forgive. We both knew that we had what it took to make a marriage last – willingness to confess our shortcoming and to forgive the other.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: James had planned our proposal for months. I was invited to join his family on their summer vacation to Seacrest Beach, Florida. He took me for a walk on the beach before sunset on the next-to-last day, and he brought a journal full of letters he had written to me ever since he knew that I was “the one.” He had me read the first letter, which ended with the question. He got down on one knee and presented me with my beautiful ring!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: My favorite part of our wedding day was getting down at our reception! We had a great time dancing and enjoying the friends and family who came to celebrate with us. It was the perfect beginning to our marriage!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We decided to marry at Uptown Church because Jillian attended Uptown.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The songs played in our wedding were “All I Have Is Christ,” “ Be Thou My Vision,” and “Lift High the Cross.” These three songs are some of our favorite hymns, and those with which we love to worship God. We had our guests join in singing each hymn with us, even the processional and recessional. We wanted our wedding ceremony to be worshipful because that is how we intend for our marriage to be.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: My somethings old and borrowed were the same – my mother’s diamond and pearl earrings that she wore on her wedding day. My something new was my beautiful wedding gown, and my something blue was my unmentionables.
