Parker Chappell, Michael Rouse marry

Parker Margaret Chappell and Michael Lovell Rouse, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 15 at the Lace House in Columbia. The Rev. Kevin Roberts officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maxie Dennis Chappell of Sumter. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Carolyn Bradley, the late Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Parker, and the late Mr. Robert Chappell, all of Sumter. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Ruth’s Chris Steak House as a catering sales manager.
The groom is the son of the Rev. Michael Ellis Rouse of Moncks Corner and Ms. Julia Carolyn Lovell of Sunset Beach, North Carolina. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Rouse of Bennettsville and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Lovell of Conway. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Capitol Chevrolet as an inventory manager.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The Columbia Strings Quartet provided music.
Matron of honor was Ms. Emily Langford Isley of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ms. Megan Elizabeth Maberry, Ms. Chelsea Kathleen Vail, and Mrs. Grayson Miller Hopp, all of Columbia, and Mrs. Miranda Jean Scofield of Irmo. Eva Ruth Scofield of Irmo was flower girl.
Best man was Mr. Nathan Ellis Rouse of Columbia. Groomsmen were Mr. Adrian Player Chappell of Clemson; Mr. Brett Justin Kent of Asheville, North Carolina; and Mr. Steven Andrew Sancho and Mr. Michael Christopher Spawn, both of Columbia. Wagner James Edward Duke of Roswell, Georgia, was ring bearer.
A reception followed at the Lace House.
After their honeymoon in New Orleans, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We were introduced by mutual friends on Parker’s 21st birthday.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I broke my ankle about eight months into knowing Michael, and he made sure I was taken care of. He drove me to class, brought me macaroni and cheese from Yesterdays and took me grocery shopping. I knew that he was someone who would always take care of me, and I knew that I wanted to take care of him.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was late one Friday night, and we’d both been working crazy hours. We were sitting talking about how all of our hard work would pay off in our future. He said, “Speaking of our future,” and got down on one knee. We celebrated with champagne in coffee mugs.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I’m so excited to celebrate with all of our friends and family. It’s overwhelming to think of how much love is shared between everyone.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: The Lace House is perfect for a spring wedding! The grounds and house are so beautiful, we really wanted that to be the backdrop for our big day. There is so much history on the property, and it feels special to be a part of that larger story.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: After Michael and I are announced, we will exit the ceremony to The Temptations’ “My Girl.” It’s a little inside joke – I always sing, “What could make me feel this way? Michael.”
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: My grandmother passed away in January after a long fight with Alzheimer’s, so I’ll be wearing her engagement ring as my something old. I’m so happy to be able to carry a little piece of her with me.
