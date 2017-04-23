Elizabeth Burns, Anthony Osbourne to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Brian Greene Burns of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Pinckney Burns, to Anthony Joseph Osbourne, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Joseph Osbourne of Louisville, Kentucky.
The bride-elect, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Allan Windsor Wendt and the late Mr. Wendt of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Baker Burns of Camden. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy from the University of Alabama, and she is employed with Pricewaterhouse Coopers in Nashville.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Nashville, is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Sidney Osbourne of Lebanon, Kentucky, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Randall Donahue of Loretto, Kentucky. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama, and he is employed with Designed Conveyor Systems, LLC in Franklin, Tennessee.
The couple plans an August wedding in Columbia.
