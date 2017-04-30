Brock and Lorraine Conrad celebrate 50th anniversary

Brock and Lorraine Conrad of Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married April 29, 1967, in Bay Minette, Alabama.
Their children are Max Conrad of Asheville, North Carolina, and Brock Conrad and his wife, Sarah, of Columbia.
They have two grandchildren, Katie Conrad and Nate Conrad, both of Columbia.
“Our common interest in natural resources has provided us with many professional and personal opportunities to explore interesting places around the world,” Lorraine writes. “One of the most exciting anniversary experiences was the 40th, when we flew by float plane into Kodiak, Alaska, to see the grizzly bears feeding on salmon.”
The Conrads are members at Shandon Methodist Church.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in an entomology class at Auburn University.
