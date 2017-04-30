Stephanie James, Phillip Gould to wed

Mr. and Mrs. John Evans James III of Sumter are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie Wells James, to Phillip David Gould, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey David Gould.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charleston, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ren F. James and the late Mr. George C. James of Sumter and Mr. Joe John Stephenson and the late Mrs. Alita T. Stephenson of Winnsboro. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University in 2013 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina in 2016. She is employed with MUSC.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charleston, is the grandson of Mr. Yousel Gilbert Hilsman and the late Mrs. Salley Riley Hilsman of Spartanburg and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hershey Gould of Chicago. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University in 2012, and he is scheduled to graduate from MUSC’s College of Dental Medicine in May.
The couple plans a June wedding in Sumter.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: When we were both students at Clemson University.
Q: When did you know your fiance(e) was “the one”?
A: It just seemed “right” from the first moment.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went for a walk at sunset on the beach at Edisto, and he proposed while we were walking.
