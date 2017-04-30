Lucinda Rogers, Matt Koza to wed

Page Lonnecker Rogers of Columbia is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Lucinda Rogers, to Matt Koza, son of Phil and Julie Koza of Budd Lake, New Jersey.
The bride-elect, a resident of New York, is also the daughter of the Honorable Timothy F. Rogers of Columbia. She earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts, graduating magna cum laude from Southern Methodist University. She is employed as an actress.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of New York, is the grandson James Crimmins of Trenton, Michigan, and George Koza of Michigan City, Indiana. A graduate of Drexel University, he owns a production company, Matt Koza Cinema, in New York and New Jersey.
The couple plans an April 2018 wedding in Charleston.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: The bride-elect was serving as maid of honor at her best friend’s wedding. The bridegroom-elect, Matt, was filming the wedding. When the groom later asked Matt what his “type” was, Matt immediately responded “your friend with the red hair.”
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: Right after their first date, Lucinda flew to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival, where she was starring in a film. Throughout the entire, incredible experience of being at the festival, she knew she had just met her future husband back home. Matt knew too, and they talked everyday while she was in France for almost a month.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: For Valentine’s Day of this year, Matt secretly set a masterful plan into action: He secured Lucinda’s beloved grandmother’s antique engagement ring, then flew Lucinda’s mother up to New York, gathered his parents and family, as well as a photographer, and told them to hide behind a specific street corner at 5 p.m. When Lucinda and Matt came walking by to go to dinner, he stopped her, got on his knee and proposed. Then, at the right moment, Matt’s family and Lucinda’s mom came running out to surprise her and to celebrate.
