Elizabeth Allen, James Bishop Jr. marry

Elizabeth Louise Allen and James Pete Bishop Jr., both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 29 in the garden of a private residence in Florence. The Rev. William F. Milambri officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Carol Cowan Allen and Dr. Harry Sholar Allen III, both of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Alberta T. Allen and the late Dr. Harry S. Allen Jr. of Florence and the late Mr. and Mrs. C. Hartwell Cowan of Aiken. She earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Nella Designs as owner and creative director.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Shawn Drake of Columbia and Mr. James Pete Bishop of Newberry. He is the grandson of late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Vincent Blossom of Florence and the late Mr. and Mrs. James P. Bishop of Newberry. He earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated information technology from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with BlueCross and BlueShield of South Carolina as a data analyst.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom was given in marriage by his parents. A string trio from EdgeWire Music provided music for the ceremony. A custom arrangement was written for the bride’s processional.
Maid of honor was Ms. Kristin Barnett of Wilmington, North Carolina. Matron of honor was Mrs. Sarah Luttrell of Bluffton. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Amanda Allen of Florence and Miss Anastasia Drake of Irmo.
Best man was the bridegroom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Shawn Drake of Irmo; Mr. Harry S. Allen IV of Florence; and Mr. Walker Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina.
A reception followed at the bride’s childhood home.
After their honeymoon in Paris and the Amalfi Coast of Italy, the couple will reside in Columbia.
