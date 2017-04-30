Catherine Hagen, Bill Stowe marry

Catherine Irene Hagen and Wade P. “Bill” Stowe III, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 8 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Carol Byrd officiated the 2 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Robert Hagen of Abbeville. She earned a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina, and she is retired from Midlands Technical College.
The groom is the son of Bill and Betty Stowe of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of South Carolina, and he is retired from Lorick Office Products.
The bride was escorted by the groom. Mr. Kenny Anderson provided music.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Ashleigh R. Bonvallet of Orlando, Florida. Miss Rebecca Bonvallet from Orlando was flower girl.
Best man was Dr. Joseph Bonvallet of Orlando.
Other participants were Leigh Stowe, Penny Thomas, Elizabeth Thomas, William Thomas, Ed Alyward and Paul Bonvallet.
A reception followed at the Seibels House.
After their honeymoon, the couple will reside in Irmo.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: A mutual friend introduced us.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: When we realized every day together was better than apart.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He proposed in a little bistro in Saluda, North Carolina.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: A brief personal time together before the ceremony.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Lifelong family church.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: All were traditional favorites.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: The bride wore the matron of honor’s veil.
Comments