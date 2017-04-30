Mary McElveen, Andy Greenberg marry

Mary Catherine McElveen and Andrew Morton “Andy” Greenberg, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia. The Rev. Monsignor Richard D. Harris, V.G., officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Powers McElveen Jr. of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Moses Tucker Laffitte Jr. and the late Mr. William Powers McElveen of Columbia and Mr. James McClure Hendrix and the late Mrs. James McClure Hendrix of Greenville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Georgia, and she is employed with JH Development as marketing director.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Henry Greenberg of Columbia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bernard Greenberg of Naples, Florida, and Mrs. Thomas Joseph Silvester and the late Dr. Thomas Joseph Silvester of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Coplon’s as vice president.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister Elizabeth Tennent McElveen of Columbia. Matron of honor was the bride’s sister Charlotte McElveen Willard of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Julia Elizabeth Frazier of Mount Pleasant; Morgan Catherine Powell of Nashville, Tennessee; and Ella Hyatt Priddy of Columbia.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were John Tate Bakhaus, Edward Harrison Creason, the groom’s brother Bruce Henry Greenberg Jr., Mason Stanley Harpe, Charles Palmer Keenan, Harold Arthur Swanson, and Woodrow Preston Willard, all of Columbia; Ryland Anthony Dickey of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and the groom’s brother William Thomas Greenberg of Charleston.
Ushers were Arthur Brooker Corontzes of Jackson, Wyoming; William Thomas Mills of Columbia; Richardson Gaillard Seabrook of Denver; and Preston David Williams of Charlotte, North Carolina.
A reception followed at Forest Lake Club.
After their honeymoon in Playa Mujeres, Mexico, the couple will reside in Columbia.
