Nicole Steck, Travis Styron marry

Maxine Nicole Steck and Travis Lee Styron, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 21 at Stone River in West Columbia. Robert Cely officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Jacquelyn Messershcmidt and Stephen Steck of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Madeline and Max Blount and Frances and David Steck. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Alpine Sales Inc.
The groom is the son of Thomas Styron of Chapin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with T&S Construction.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Andrea Steck of Columbia.
Best man was the groom’s father.
After their honeymoon in St. George, Grenada, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Travis and I met senior year of high school.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew he was the one after our first date. I was very sick, but he was as sweet as can be. There is something special about young love that never goes away.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We got engaged on Oct. 27, our 8 year anniversary. Travis took me to dinner at Saluda’s, and we ended the night tossing coins in the fountain right outside. I closed my eyes and made a wish, and when I opened my eyes, it was coming true. Travis was down on one knee and asked me to marry him.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are most looking forward to spending time with all our family and friends in one place and dancing.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We chose Stone River because of its amazing view of the river. We love to kayak and to have the river that we take most of our trips down is special to us.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Something new is a necklace Travis gave me. Something borrowed are my earrings from my grandmother, Frances Steck. Something blue is my garter that my mother is making.
Comments