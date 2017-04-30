Elizabeth Butler, Paul McCallum marry

Elizabeth Marie Butler and Paul George McCallum, both of Lexington, were united in marriage April 22 at Shandon United Methodist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Smoke Kanipe officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride, originally of Columbia, is the daughter of Mr. Fred David Butler (Mrs. Beverly Vaden Butler) of Chapin and the late Mrs. Anne Ragsdale Butler. She earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communication from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. She is employed with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a vocational rehabilitation counselor.
The groom, originally of Kilmarnock, Scotland, is the son of Mr. George McCallum and Mrs. Mary McDonald McCallum of Lexington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Lander University, and he is employed with Lexington Medical Center as a cardiovascular specialist.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Bagpiper Mr. Jody McArthur and pianist Ms. Elizabeth Davis provided music.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Molly Dee Edwards of Summerville. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Jill Renew Hartwig of Lexington and Ms. Julia Way Passos of Hollywood. Miss Callahan Ruth Edwards of Summerville was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Eric Eugene Bell of Columbia and Mr. Paul Hogg of Kilmarnock, Scotland. Mr. Matthew Cole Smith was ring bearer.
Bridal attendant was the bride’s sister, Ms. Sally Michelle Merritt of Irmo. Honorary bridesmaids were Mrs. Carene Estes Floyd and Mrs. Alison Garrett Senn, both of Columbia, and Mrs. Leigh Ann Ziemke Marple of Murrells Inlet.
A reception followed at the Capital City Club.
After their honeymoon in Key West, Florida, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: On a double date.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: On our first date.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: My fiancé wrote me three notes, each telling me which path of rose petals to take to a specific room in our house. When I got to each room, there was another note. Finally, I followed the freshly picked rose petals to the dining room, where I found him down on one knee. Then, he asked me to marry him. It was a magical moment in both our lives.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are most looking forward to seeing each other for the first time as I walk down the aisle.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: I remember going to the Capital City Club for various events growing up. We made an appointment, and once we saw the space, we knew it was the perfect location.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Paul was led down the aisle to out bagpiper playing “Highland Laddie.”
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: My mom passed in 2011, and I was able to wear her veil for my something old. It matched the dress perfectly without even meaning to; it was just meant to be. My something new was my dress; my something blue was my garter my mother-in-law brought me back from Scotland; and my something borrowed was my dad’s monogrammed handkerchief.
Comments