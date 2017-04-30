Alexandra Utsey, Christopher Jones marry

Alexandra Elizabeth Utsey and Christopher Edward Jones, both of Washington, were united in marriage April 8 at the French Huguenot Church in Charleston. The Rev. Dr. Wendell Thomas Guerry officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Utsey Jr. of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Capers Wannamaker Jr. of Orangeburg and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Utsey of St. George. She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics from Washington & Lee University and a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University. She is employed with the Department of Defense at the Pentagon.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lee Jones III of Danville, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Donald Lurton Arey of Danville and Mrs. Edward Lee Jones Jr. and the late Mr. Jones of Richmond, Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and French from the University of North Carolina in Wilmington and a Juris Doctor from George Mason University. He is employed with U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford as legislative director.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist George Hiatt, soloist Dr. Jill Terhaar Lewis, and Charleston Virtuosi provided music.
Matron of honor was Laura Anne Roquemore McLaurin of Elloree. Bridesmaids were the bride’s cousins Emma Lucille Wannamaker of Mount Pleasant and Mary Grayson Harder of Simpsonville.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Patrick Andrew Jones of San Francisco. Groomsmen were the bride’s brothers, Robert Lee Utsey III of Washington and William Scott Utsey of Tacoma, Washington.
Ushers were David Lawson Blair and Kenneth Brent Thomas, both of Washington, and the bride’s cousins William Capers Wannamaker IV and Parker Neal Wannamaker, both of Manning. Scripture reader for the ceremony was Yuji Huang Newby of London. The guests were greeted at the reception by Mr. and Mrs. James Howard Shirer Jr.
A reception followed at the Mills House Hotel.
After their honeymoon in Greece and France, the couple will reside in Washington.
