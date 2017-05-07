Eddie and Peggy Shull celebrate 50th anniversary

Eddie Day Shull and Peggy Elizabeth Fairchild Shull are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on May 6, 1967, at First Baptist Church of West Columbia.
Eddie is the owner of American Business Machines, and Peggy retired from the Department of Revenue after 30 years.
They have two children, Lisa Croen and her husband, Erik, of West Columbia and Chad Shull of Charleston. They are the proud grandparents of Dallas and Ila Croen.
They enjoy spending their spare time between their home at Lake Murray, visiting their son in Charleston, and their son-in-law’s family home in Saluda, North Carolina. A small celebration is planned with family and friends.
