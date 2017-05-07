Stephany Cox, Luke Edmonds to wed

Thomas Lee Cox and Donna Pam Cox of Gaston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Stephany Frances Cox, to Luke Edmonds, son of Lucky Edmonds and Stephanie Edmonds of Candler, North Carolina.
The bride-elect, a resident of Gaston, is the granddaughter of Brenda Connie Stone of Gaston. She earned certification in early childhood education from Midlands Technical College, and she is employed with The Harvest Daycare & Preschool.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Candler, graduated from Enka High School. He is employed with Hubbell Inc.
The couple plans a February wedding in Leesville.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through a friend.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When we went four-wheeling in the mountains and had a picnic on a mountaintop.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were on a cruise and it was our one-year anniversary. He got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.
