Anna Frierson, Charles House to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Welborn Frierson of Orangeburg are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Anna Manning Frierson, to Mr. Charles Alexander Patterson House of Columbia. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester William House of Athens, Georgia.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Richardson of Barnwell and the late Dr. and Mrs. Henry Franklin Frierson of Orangeburg. She is a graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory School in Orangeburg and a 2014 graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in special education. She is employed with Lexington School District One as a kindergarten special education teacher and is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lane House of Cloquet, Minnesota, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Howard Patterson of Jeffersonville, Georgia. He is a graduate of Summerville High School and a 2011 graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He is employed with the Saluda River Club of Lexington as the purchasing director.
A July wedding is planned in Orangeburg.
