Kelsey Robinson, Randon Sandifer to wed

Mr. John Randall “Randy” and Mrs. Ronika Myers Robinson of Bamberg are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsey Marie Robinson, to Randon Eugene Sandifer, son of Mr. Randall Eugene “Randy” and Mrs. Judy Gmerek Sandifer of Bamberg.
The bride-elect, a resident of Bamberg, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. (Betty) Robinson and Mr. and Mrs. James Lyle (Jean G.) Myers, all of Bamberg. A 2011 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in middle-level education, she is employed with Guinyard-Butler Middle School in Barnwell.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Bamberg, is the grandson of the late Mr. Herman Eugene Sandifer and Mrs. Aubrey Jean Sandifer and the late Mr. Donald Frederick Gmerek and Mrs. Jeanette Gmerek, all of Bamberg. A 2011 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems, he is employed with the Savannah River Site.
The couple plans a June wedding in Bamberg.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Childhood friends.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After dating through high school and continuing the relationship while in college.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: After the groom had a practice round at Main Street Ice, in front of family and friends, he staged a fake raffle win in the center of the ice and dropped to one knee and popped the question on Jan. 17, 2016.
