Caroline Arnette, TJ Asbill marry

Caroline Elizabeth Arnette and Tyler Joseph “TJ” Asbill, both of Leesville, were united in marriage May 6 at Buck Ridge Plantation in Neeses. The Revs. Lisa Isenhower and Matt Rucker officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Loretta Glenn Arnette and Albert Jerome Arnette Jr., both of Leesville. She is the granddaughter of Sara Donahue Glenn, Thomas Howard Glenn, Agnes Campbell Arnette and the late Albert Jerome Arnette Sr. She earned her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy, and she is employed with Palmetto Health Richland.
The groom is the son of Gail Riley Asbill and Alison Denson Asbill of Leesville. He is the grandson of the late Barbara Fallaw Riley, the late DeWitt Riley, the late Dorothy Hall Asbill and the late Joseph Denson Asbill. He earned a bachelor’s degree in turfgrass from Clemson University, and he is employed with SiteOne Landscape Supply.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her family. String quartet the Jackson Sisters, trumpeter Philip Howard Harrison, and vocalists Bailey Slice Parker and Brian Keith Parker provided music.
Matron of honor was Sherrie Shealy of Leesville. Bridesmaids were Jessica Orr Counts of Rock Hill; Aimee Santiago Melling of Columbia; Meagan Campbell Miles of Greensboro, North Carolina; Briana Paz Murray of Indianapolis; Claire Elise Parks of North Augusta; Chynna Victoria Rowe and Ciara Lee Rowe, both of Chapin; and Sally Ruth Yon of Ridge Spring. Junior bridesmaid was Meredith Claire Geddings of Leesville. Emma Claire Morrow of League City, Texas, was flower girl.
Best man was Alison Denson Asbill of Leesville. Groomsmen were Albert Glenn Arnette, Jacob Riley Asbill, Mark Allen Geddings Jr., and Evan Cole Jumper, all of Leesville; Edward Carey Frick of Monetta; Christopher Ryan Hall of North Augusta; James Caldwell Hall of Rock Hill; and Travis Clark Havird, Benjamin Wayne Metts, and Daniel Adam Shaw, all of Batesburg. Harrison Yates Taylor of Lexington was ring bearer.
Ushers were Jeffery Lee Davis of Batesburg, William Brooks Shealy of Lexington, and Cody Marion Webb of Nashville, Tennessee. Banner bearers were Selah Elisabeth Templeton and Johnathan David Templeton, both of Aiken. Program attendant was Michael Grice Taylor of Lexington.
A reception followed at Edisto Manor at Buck Ridge Plantation.
After their honeymoon in Aruba, the couple will reside in Leesville.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Friday the 13th may be unlucky to some, but for Caroline and TJ, it was the start of their greatest adventure yet! On Friday, Aug. 13, 2010, they went on their first date to dinner and a movie. Prior to that, they spent a day on the lake with friends, and that’s where the sparks began to fly. TJ (Caroline’s brother’s roommate in college) left his sunglasses at the Arnettes’ house after that fun day on the lake. Caroline just had to text him to let him know. That text led to many more. After their first date, things just fell into place. TJ took Caroline to her first home game in Death Valley (although she is a Gamecock at heart), and she loved being with him in the place he loves. Caroline, in turn, took TJ to their first Carolina game together at Williams-Brice, where – lo and behold – ESPN’s “Game Day” was in town and the Gamecocks beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. Caroline remembers standing in a dark Doug Kingsmore baseball stadium after a Clemson game and TJ opening up about stories of his grandfather playing on that field and being drafted into the major league. Not long after dating, they had long talks and moments where things just “clicked.” This guy who loves Clemson, sports, hunting, and golf found room in his heart for this girl who loves adventures, traveling, Christmas, and all things Carolina. Together they share a love for the Lord, their families and friends that is undeniable. They have come to love each other more and more each day and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: TJ lit up his yard in Christmas lights that spelled out “Will you marry me?”
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Saying “I do” and celebrating with friends and family.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: When Caroline was young, she attended a Turkey Federation Camp at Buck Ridge Plantation with her friend and now-matron of honor, Sherrie Shealy. Sherrie said at camp she wanted to get married at Buck Ridge Plantation one day. Sherrie got married on her own family farm several years ago; however, Caroline, is excited about the beauty and peace of Buck Ridge Plantation to celebrate her special day.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Caroline’s grandmother has stitched Caroline and TJ’s names and their wedding date into Caroline’s wedding gown with blue thread. Caroline’s bouquet will be adorned with jewelry that belonged to her great-grandmothers, Hazel Lee Fallaw Glenn and Bessie Lee Benton Donahue, which she is borrowing from family members. Caroline’s wedding gown, veil and shoes are new.
