Legare Atkinson, John Nettles marry

Caroline Legare Atkinson and John Snowden Wilson Nettles, both of Charleston, were united in marriage May 6 at the Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant. The Very Rev. David William Tackaberry Thurlow officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Ray Herring of Manning and Mr. James Frierson Atkinson Sr. of Saluda, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William DuPree Atkinson Sr. of Mullins and the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Marion Davis Sr. A graduate of the College of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina’s College of Nursing, she is employed with the MUSC Children’s Hospital.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mason Nettles Jr. of Mount Pleasant and Mrs. Nancy Nash Wilson of Sumter. He is the grandson of Mrs. John Snowden Wilson of Sumter and the late Mr. John Snowden Wilson and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mason Nettles Sr. A graduate of Clemson University, he is employed with Energy One America.
The bride was escorted by by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Tedeschi provided music.
Matrons of honor were Mrs. Mary Kathryn Gatlin Hulme of Columbia and Mrs. Blake Oliver Brookens of Florence. Bridesmaids were Miss Rosa Miles Purvis of Columbia and Mrs. Sarah Marsh Hance, Miss Ashley Taylor Smith and Mrs. Kristen Kelley Thompson, all of Mount Pleasant.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Thomas Wayne Baker and Mr. Tyson Anthony Brown, both of Charleston; Mr. Richard Lauren Parrott Booth of Sumter; Mr. Robert Mason Nettles III of Piedmont; and Mr. Adam James Dinkins of Asheville, North Carolina.
Other participants were Miss Sarah Albritton Grimsley and Miss Claudia Adele Grimsley.
A reception followed at the Cooper River Room.
The couple will reside in Charleston.
