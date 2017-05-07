Shelby Bryant, Thomas Campbell marry

Shelby Kemmerlin Bryant of Lexington and David Thomas Campbell of Irmo were united in marriage May 6 at Lexington Presbyterian Church in Lexington. The Rev. Chuck Parker officiated the 2 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Fulton Bryant Sr. of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Mary Jeter Bryant and Mr. Robert Cleveland Heckle, both of Orangeburg; Mrs. Beth Baldwin McLeod of St. Matthews; and the late Mr. James Robert Bryant. She is the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Sarah Kemmerlin Brant of Orangeburg, Mrs. Lois Smoak Dillon of Cordova, and the late Mr. Eugene Asbury Brant.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Wally Campbell Jr. of Irmo. He is the grandson of Mr. David Wally Campbell Sr. of Irmo, Mrs. Jeanne McKeown Reaves of Columbia, the late Mr. Thomas Marion Reaves, and the late Mrs. Sally Abrams Campbell. He is the great-grandson of Mrs. Lucille Campbell of Columbia.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Katie Hamilton Bryant of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Leiney Grace Bryant of Lexington; Elena Joy Campbell and Emily Grace Campbell, both of Irmo; Maryanne Grace Metz of Columbia; and Melissa Grace Rickenbaker of Cameron. Ellie Jean Yuanying Bryant and Lilly Kaishu Bryant, both of Lexington, were junior bridesmaids. Lucy Rose Ruyuan Bryant, Adelaide Frances Wells, and Eve Victoria Wells, all of Lexington, were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were David Fulton Bryant Jr., Robert Ethan Bryant, and Michael Craig Taylor, all of Lexington; Blake Abrams Campbell, Bryson Bethea Campbell, Trevor Stoddard Campbell, and Mark Steven Mears II, all of Irmo; Zachary Abrams Campbell of Loris; and Samuel Elijah Johnson of Newberry. Jacob Hudson Bryant and James Dawson Bryant, both of Lexington, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at City Art.
After their honeymoon in Colorado, the couple will reside in Gaffney.
