Victoria Rhett, Sheldon Young marry

Victoria Elizabeth Rhett of Columbia and Sheldon D. Young Sr. of Winnsboro were united in marriage May 5 at Springdale House and Gardens in West Columbia. Simeon Moultrie officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Christine J. Asmond and Warnell Rhett, both of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Georgie A. Thomas of Houston. She graduated from Columbia High School and from Remington College with a degree in cosmetology. She is employed with Sharper Image Hair Designs as salon manager and cosmetologist and with the South Carolina Board of Cosmetology as a cosmetology examiner.
The groom is the son of Thomas Young and the late Carrie Young of Winnsboro. He graduated from Fairfield Central High School and from Midlands Technical College with a degree in business management. He is employed with Isola.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father.
Maid of honor was Pamela L. Rhett of Los Angeles. Matron of honor was Michelle D. Rayford of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ashley Rayford, Megan Rayford, Kaitlyn Rhett, Rieako Johnson, Kimberly Jones, Ayisha Closs, and MiMi Draft, all of Columbia, and Keasia James of Ridgeway. Ayana Closs of Columbia was flower girl.
Best man was Sammie McDaniels of Winnsboro. Groomsmen were Neal Robinson, Curtis Young, Nicholas Young, Shawn Able, and Sheldon Young Jr., all of Winnsboro, and Brian Rhett and Elijah Rhett, both of Columbia. Josiah Closs of Columbia was ring bearer. Jayden Johnson was Bible carrier.
A reception followed at Springdale House and Gardens.
After their honeymoon in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the couple will reside in Winnsboro.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Online.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After 10 months of friendship.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were at home watching TV, and he surprised me by getting on one knee and expressing his love for me. Then he asked if I would give him the honor of becoming his wife.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I’m most looking forward to becoming one with my best friend.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: I searched online and visited different venues, but it was love at first sight for me with the Springdale House and Gardens.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Each song told a story about our love for each other.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: My shoes, old; new, my dress and accessories; my blue will be the garter.
Comments