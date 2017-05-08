Nancy Sharp, Rhodes Amaker marry

Nancy Lee Sharp and Macdonald Rhodes Amaker were united in marriage Saturday, April 22 at Middleton Place in Charleston. The Rev. Jack Lawrence Bates officiated the 6 p.m. ceremony.
The bride, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dabney Lee Sharp of Sumter. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Walter Sharp of Sumter and the late Mr. and Mrs. Maynard J. Locke of Morrow, Georgia. She graduated from Wilson Hall in 2005 and from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications. She is employed with Jackson Spalding in Atlanta as a public relations professional.
The bridegroom, also a resident of Nashville, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Belton Amaker Jr. of Columbia. He is the grandson of Mr. Edward Macdonald DuBose and the late Elizabeth Jane DuBose of Sumter and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Belton Amaker of Athens, Georgia. He is a 2006 graduate of Heathwood Hall and earned a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in human and organizational development and financial economics. He is pursuing a master’s degree in health care management at Vanderbilt. He is employed with Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network as a senior program manager in strategic development and advisory services.
Escorted and given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a blush strapless gown overlaid in mesh organza appliquéd with candlelight lace. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline and an elongated bodice. The modified trumpet skirt was accentuated by covered buttons extending down a semi-cathedral-length train and finished with scalloped lace appliqué. The bride wore her great-grandmother’s diamond watch. Her cathedral veil flowed from a floral crown of blush ranunculus, blush astilbe, white spirea and seeded eucalyptus. The bride carried a hand-tied cascading bouquet of white O’Hara garden roses, white peonies, peach ranunculus, white black-eye anemones, blush astilbe, white veronica and seeded eucalyptus.
Matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Mollie Sharp Cone of Columbia. The bride’s attendants were the bride’s cousin Catherine Powers Scarlett, Elizabeth Aimar Karabin, Haley Louise Keisler, Amanda Elizabeth Peters, and Tori Smith Torbett, all of Mount Pleasant; Grace Blocker Aimar of Winter Park, Colorado; Kenson Davenport Bates of Atlanta; Mary Elizabeth Bultman of Columbia; Hannah Elizabeth Harrelson of Roatan, Honduras; Emmie Roddey Sawyer of Georgetown; and Kathleen Welch Shaw of Sumter.
The bridesgroom’s brother Daniel Richardson Amaker of Richmond, Virginia, served as best man. Groomsmen were the groom’s brother Belton DuBose Amaker, the bride’s brother Christopher Dabney Sharp, and Mr. Samuel Thayer Panke, all of Atlanta; Tyler Baldwin III of Nashville; Alex Z. Brown of Philadelphia; Dallas Simmons Cone IV, Stephen Frampton Morris, and Jason Adam Stern, all of Columbia; Alexander Zachary Litt of Manhattan Beach, California; Montgomery Rush Morris of Charlotte, North Carolina; Tyler Johnston Pauli Smith of New York.
Readers were Mary Claire Keane and Elizabeth Jongerward Panke, both of Atlanta, and Mr. Williams McIver Bryan IV of Roswell, Georgia.
The bride’s parents held a reception in the gardens of Middleton Place.
The bridegroom’s parents held a rehearsal dinner at Cannon Green.
Following a wedding trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, the couple will reside in Nashville.
