Casey McCurry, Mason Weeks marry

Cassandra Elizabeth “Casey” McCurry and Robert Mason Weeks, both of Rock Hill, were united in marriage May 6 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. The Revs. Robert Tomlinson Cannon and Ryan Gray Rike officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Frank McCurry Jr. of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. James Winston Hill and the late Mr. Carlisle Esmond Shuler and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Frank McCurry Sr., all of Holly Hill. A 2011 graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools and a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, she is pursuing a master’s degree in human nutrition from Winthrop University.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest McCray Weeks III of Sumter. He is the grandson of Mrs. Turner Augustus Green and the late Mr. Green and Mrs. Ernest McCray Weeks Jr. and the late Mr. Weeks, all of Sumter. He is a 2011 graduate of Wilson Hall and a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in global supply chain and operations management. He is employed with Sealed Air Corporation in Charlotte, North Carolina, as an e-commerce data analyst.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist Capers Bartow Bull, pianist Richard Irwin Davis, violinist Haley Marshe Calore, and vocalists Robert Frank McCurry and Robert Frank McCurry Jr. provided music.
Maid of honor was Emily Rutledge Shirer of Orangeburg. Bridesmaids were Margaret Clare Fender of Charleston; Erin Marie McGivern of Charlottesville, Virginia; Lindsay Tripp Olson of Louisville, Kentucky; Sarah Elizabeth Pylant of Atlanta; Jessica Ryan Seal of Columbia; and Barbara Madison Weeks of Sumter. Rowan Ellerey Shuler was junior bridesmaid.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Zachary Dollard deMoya and Ernest McCray Weeks IV, both of Columbia; Marion Patrick McCurry of Orangeburg; Robert Frank McCurry III of Raleigh, North Carolina; Timothy John Olson of Lexington, Kentucky; and Timothy Blane Russell Jr. of Sumter. Caden Beckett Shuler was junior groomsman.
A reception followed at the home of the bride’s grandmother.
The couple will reside in Rock Hill.
